ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) is asking for help in locating a 17-year-old who ran away from home.

SLPSO said that Jarret Javon Robertson Jr., 17, was last seen at his home on the 100 block of Lumas Road in the Church Point area on April 15.

Courtesy of SLPSO

He was last seen wearing gray Champion pants with a dark brown “Chevrolet” jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.