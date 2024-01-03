ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Several vehicles have been stolen in St. Landry Parish and the nearby area, and St. Landry Parish law officials are asking for the public’s help with locating them.

Only four of the nine vehicles that were stolen in December 2023 have been found, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicles that authorities are searching for include:

A 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a shattered yet intact back glass with a red superman and a O-Town sticker on the left corner was taken from the Lawtell area.

A 2005 silver Dodge Dakota with a large and round yellow scratch on the rear was stolen from Dynasty Lane in Opelousas.

A 2007 Gray Ford Focus with a huge dent on the back top passenger side went missing from Patty Street in Opelousas.

A white 2014 Buick Verano was taken from the 4700 block of Hwy 358 in Opelousas.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these vehicles is urged to download SLPSO’s P3 app and tap the app to “Say it Here” to submit anonymous tips.

