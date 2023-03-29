ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in solving a drive-by shooting in the Opelousas area.

On March 22 around 1 a.m., a victim on Holly Road was inside her home when she heard gunshots and saw light flashes outside.

When deputies arrived, they found seven handgun casings and six rifle casings were found on the road. Many items under the carport were damaged as well as a vehicle door and multiple gunshot holes were found inside the house.

It is believed that one of the bedrooms was the intended target of the shooting.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating the shooters.