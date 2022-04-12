ST, LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a shooting Monday near Eunice was fatal.

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, it happened on Bradley Street just outside the city limits of Eunice.

Guidroz said with law enforcement arrived, they found Clarence Mitchell, 36 the victim of multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital and later air lifted to another local hospital before he died Tuesday, Guidroz said.

“Detectives are working leads on a suspect and no other details are being released due to it being an active investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477 or dial**TIPS on any mobile to device.

He said all tips will be kept confidential.