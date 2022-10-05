ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — In St. Landry Parish the Sheriffs Office is investigating Beau Chene High School after a potentially violent threat was written in a restroom.

Eddie Thibodeaux, the Sheriff’s Office P.I.O., said, “Our investigative team looked into it and found no credible threat, but just in case we sent our team out there with juveniles, members of our training team with our dogs and the school resource officers just to do a spot check on the school and be safe.”

With parents lining up to bring children home from school, Thibodeaux assured them the Sheriff’s Office investigates every threat brought to their attention.

Thibodeaux said, “We investigate everything that is brought to us, we even have an explosives dog that we brought. We’re not going to take it lightly, our detective worked from yesterday all the way to last night and found that there’s no credible threat.”

To help combat future threats, Thibodeaux said St. Landry Parish plans to continue random checks in schools throughout the parish.

Thibodeaux stated, “We do this throughout the parish, we plan this year to all of our high schools and maybe even our junior highs just to make sure our kids are safe.”