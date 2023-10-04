LAWTELL, La. (KLFY)– The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help solving a Lawtell cold case homicide that occurred in 2020.

Authorities responded to the 400 block of McClelland Street in Lawtell on Sept. 16, 2020 in reference to the homicide. A victim authorities identified as Joseph Vallian, 66, was discovered dead inside of his home with his hands tied behind his back.

Authorities said autopsy reports revealed that Vallian died of blunt force trauma. Vallian’s family hadn’t spoken with him since Sept. 15, 2020 at 7:45 p.m.

A trail of blood droplets was found on the driveway, and a bloody shirt was found at the end of the pavement near McClelland Street, according to SLPSO.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you have any information on this homicide, use SLPSO’s QR code on your screen or tip using any mobile device by dialing **TIPS.

Related Posts