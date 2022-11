ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) is asking for assistance to locate a 13-year-old girl.

Diana Collins, 13, is described as 5’6 and approximately 130 lbs.

Courtesy of St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office

She was last seen around 6:50 a.m. on Nov. 10 walking from Eunice Jr. High and wearing a school uniform, according to SLPSO.

SLPSO also said that her direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call (337) 948-TIPS.