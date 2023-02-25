ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An inmate who escaped custody from the St. Landry Parish Courthouse has been recaptured, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

According to SLPSO, Raymond Howard has been recaptured after he escaped custody on Jan. 26.

SLPSO said that on Feb. 26, the Baker Police Department notified SLPSO around 12:10 a.m. that they had Howard in custody.

Howard will be transported back to St. Landry, SLPSO said.

