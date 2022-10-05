A high-ranking member of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office was arrested today after an investigation that began with a tip.

Maj. Eliot Patrick Bertrand, who served as fleet operations manager for the sheriff’s office, was arrested and charged with three felonies, theft, injuring public records and malfeasance.

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz said an investigation into Bertrand resulted from a tip from a citizen, and that the investigation is ongoing.

“On Oct. 2, 2022, I received a formal complaint from a local businessman that brought forth an accusation and evidence of an alleged crime that was perpetuated against him in November, 2020,” Guidroz said.

Bertrand was booked on $8,000 bail, and was released on bond this morning.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This story will be updated.