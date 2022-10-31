ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested for a second time this month, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

Eliot Patrick Bertrand, 37, of Eunice, who served as fleet operations manager for the Sheriff’s Office, was first arrested on Oct. 5 and charged with theft, injuring public records and malfeasance.

His bond for that arrest was set at $8,000. SLPSO said that his second arrest came while he was out on bond.

Bertrand was booked again Friday at the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with the following:

Theft greater than $25,000

Injuring public records

Access Device Fraud ($15,600)

Malfeasance in office

According to SLPSO, Bertrand bought a 20-foot horse trailer for his personal use and remodeled the trailer using SLPSO purchase orders for funding.

Police said Bertrand went to a Lafayette business in a department vehicle and conducted two transactions. SLPSO said that he received $1,048.57 for scrap metal taken from the Sheriff’s Office on April 20.

In the second transaction on June 24, the SLPSO alleges the Lafayette business bought scrap metal taken from the Sheriff’s Office totaling $422.95. SLPSO said that the name and address on the delivery and payable transaction were again Bertrand’s.

In total, four checks were cashed by Bertrand totaling $1,471.52. He then used that cash to buy a 2014 Big Valley horse trailer, authorities said.

SLPSO alleges that Bertrand used SLPSO purchase orders for parts to repair a vehicle for a family member on two occasions, totaling $737.39.

The purchase orders were falsified by assigning the parts to repair a Sheriff’s Office vehicle, police said.

The SLPSO also alleges that workers at the SLPSO Fleet Maintenance Office were used to repair the personal vehicle, and Bertrand failed to obtain the proper approval. SLPSO said that the owner of the vehicle then paid Bertrand between $600-1,000 for the repairs.

SLPSO also said that Bertrand used SLPSO purchase orders and labor to remodel the horse trailer. The value of the trailer, labor, and accessories is estimated at $25,000, according to SLPSO.

It is also alleged that Bertrand falsified purchase orders to upgrade his personal ATV.

Receipts of purchase orders for both local and online Sheriff Department business accounts were obtained matching items located on the trailer and personal ATV, totaling $15,000, authorities said.

One of the most disturbing aspects of a police administrator’s job is discovering personnel within your command violating the law and your trust. Our position is a position of public trust, and when we find that public trust is violated, we must be transparent and take swift action, and in this case as well as other cases, that is precisely what we did. Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz

Bertrand’s bond in the second arrest is set at $9,000.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.