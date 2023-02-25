ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle.

SLPSO said that the vehicle is a black 2014 Toyota Camry 4-door with Louisiana plate 474EED.

The vehicle has an LSUE sticker on the driver-side back glass, SLPSO said.

Courtesy of SLPSO

Courtesy of SLPSO

SLPSO also said that it was taken from the 300 block of Frozard Rd. in Arnaudville and two subjects were seen inside the vehicle when it was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SLPSO.