OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Kentravion Q. George, 15, was last seen walking on Pavy Rd heading towards Hwy 182 in Opelousas around 3 p.m. on Oct. 16, according to SLPSO.

Courtesy of St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and black Nike shorts. SLPSO said that he has short hair and a large dark brown birthmark near his knee.

Anyone with information on George’s location is urged to call (337) 948-TIPS.