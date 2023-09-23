UPDATE, 9/23/23: Halie Ardoin was found safe, according to The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL, 9/23/23: EUNICE, La. (KLFY)– The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public help’s finding a missing juvenile who was last seen on the 200 block of Threatt St. in Eunice.

Halie Ardoin, 16, left home in an unknown vehicle with an unknown subject to go to the Eunice High School football game at approximately 7 p.m. Friday, according to SLPSO.

Ardoin was last seen wearing her band uniform. No clothing description at this time or direction of travel, according to SLPSO. Authorities said her phone is on DND and has not been heard from.

Contact SLPSO at 337-948-6516 with any information on Ardoin’s whereabouts.