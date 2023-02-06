ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Citizens of St. Landry Parish are being invited to become Honorary Members of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO), this is in response to the increasing number of people wanting to assist law enforcement officials to build a stronger partnership in the fight against crime.

SLPSO said that membership appeals will go out in the mail shortly.

Individuals choosing to join the voluntary program can do so for $25 for an individual and $35 for a family. Businesses can also show their support for $35.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SLPSO said that the funding provides critically important technical resources, training, and legislative support on key criminal justice issues.

“With government funding becoming increasingly difficult to secure, the Sheriff Honorary Membership Drive has taken on greater importance than ever before. The funding is vital to helping us carry out our mission of making our communities safer places to live, work and play,” said Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz.

Individuals that do not receive a membership appeal and would like more information can do so by contacting the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program by calling (225) 383-2871.