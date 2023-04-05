EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide in the Eunice area.

On Feb. 27, police were notified that shots had been fired at the intersection of Hwy 29 and North St. Mary Street.

When police arrived, they found a black male, later identified as Jamacan Malveaux, 27, of Eunice, dead inside a vehicle and multiple shell casings.

Police said Malveaux and another person in the vehicle had pulled into the driveway when unknown suspects approached and began shooting.

The bullets hit the house, vehicle, and Malveaux, which led to him dying.

If you have any information, please contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 668-4452.