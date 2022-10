ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old runaway.

Jaida Settoon,15, who ran away from 1643 Prairie Ronde Hwy in the Opelousas area, was last seen Oct. 3 around 2 a.m.

She is described as a white female, 140 lbs with freckles, dirty blonde hair, blue eyes, and a bar piercing on top of her right ear.

Her last known whereabouts were in Eunice on Oct. 5.