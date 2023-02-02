ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Superintendent Patrick Jenkins will not seek renewal of his contract after more than six years of leading the St. Landry Parish School District.

Jenkins notified the board at its board meeting Thursday that he would be leaving.

His employment with St. Landry Public Schools will end on June 30, however he will continue running the school district until then.

In a notice released to the media, Jenkins said:

“The time has come for me to move on personally and professionally. Today, I am

announcing that I will not seek to renew my contract.”

This is a developing story. We will have a full report tonight at 10.