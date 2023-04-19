OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish School Board will conduct interviews for the parish’s new Superintendent of Schools starting on Thursday.

The interviews will take place starting at 4 p.m. at the St. Landry Parish School Board Resource Center, 1013 Creswell Lane, Opelousas.

According to the board’s website, there are eight candidates under consideration:

Milton Batiste

Hamilton Brock

Curt Green

Paul Nelson

Esrom Pitre

Michael Robinson

Lawrence Stanton

Shirley Thibodeaux

The candidates will seek to replace outgoing Superintendent Patrick Jenkins, who announced in February that he would step down at the end of his contract on June 30.

According to the agenda released for Thursday’s meeting, the board will interview Green and Thibodeaux on Thursday, and Nelson on Friday.

The agenda can be accessed in BoardDocs via the Board’s website.