OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– The newly constructed Ag Arena Stage in Opelousas will be unveiled Saturday, Sept. 23 with a night of comedy and music, according to the St. Landry Parish Government.

K-Chill and Uncle Luck will be hosting the concert at the St. Landry Ag Arena, located at 1939 W. Landry St. One Trick Pony will perform at 6:00 p.m., Mike Broussard is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. and Lafayette’s Cupid will take the stage at 11:00 pm.

Parking will be available for $10 at the venue.

The St. Landry Ag Arena had been undergoing renovation since 2022.