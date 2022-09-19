ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Vehicle break-ins and theft are happening so often, some neighborhoods are being hit twice in one night, just hours apart.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says neighborhood watch groups have been established for years in some neighborhoods but recently he says it was time for some changes. Sheriff Guidroz believes neighborhood watch sophistication is something that needed an upgrade and got one.

Guidroz says most vehicle break-ins and thefts in the parish are a result of doors being left unlocked overnight. This is prompting criminals to strike faster and more often. “One individual stole two vehicles in one night within an hour of each other,” Guidroz adds.

St. Landry Parish has over 30 neighborhood watch groups. Recently, Sheriff Guidroz says in rural subdivisions over ten vehicles a night are being targeted. Those numbers have prompted his office to take a look on how they conducted neighborhood watch and patrol. Guidroz says he currently has three people working the operation and they utilize social media to share information.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sheriff Guidroz also wants to remind the public to always lock your vehicle doors, take valuables with you when you leave, and never leave a firearm unattended in your vehicle.