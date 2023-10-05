OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Government has re-issued a burn ban in the parish effective immediately, officials said.

After recent consideration, St. Landry Parish Government has re-issued the parish-wide burn ban. The ban includes anything with an open flame that produces an ember. The wind can carry floating embers away from the original fire and start a spot fire.

The decision comes on the heels of a brush fire that started Wednesday afternoon and required the assistance of multiple agencies to contain. The parish was one of only four in the state that chose to opt out of the statewide ben when given the chance to do so last week by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.

The ban excludes any outdoor cooking on grills and prescribed burns certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

The ban will take effect immediately and last until further notice.

