ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — In St. Landry Parish, new community outreach programs are in place to bring more people the pride of owning a home.

Thanks to a partnership between St. Landry Parish Government and the USDA rural development, Shawnee Milburn, the community outreach coordinator, said residents can now be eligible for loans and government backed grants to help pay for a home.

“I see the need of our community actually needing to have better homes to live in. To help individuals that live in projects, in project housing now to become homeowners,” Milburn said. “It’s called the 502-loan program and it’ll help people that have low and very low income to buy a decent, safe in the eligible rural areas. You can pick your own location; you can build a home or buy a home that’s already built.”

While giving people the ability to purchase their first home, Milburn said other loans are also in place to get lower income homeowners some much needed repairs.

“Right now there’s a program called the 504. It provides loans to low-income homeowners to repair, improve, or modernize their homes,” Milburn said. “It also provides grants to elderly low-income homeowners to remove health and safety hazards.

Parish President Jessie Bellard said these programs also give a chance to impact crime by getting more children out of public housing.

“When you have these kids, they live by example, by what they see,” Bellard said. “What I like to see is these kids that live there see their parents move out the projects and into their own home. That gives them a sense of pride and ownership. So where going to be helping these parents. Those who want to help themselves, we’re here to help you make that happen.”

Any residents interested in starting the application process can reach Milburn at (337)948-3688 extension 1815.