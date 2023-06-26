ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish President, Jessie Bellard, has announced a 10% decrease to the parish budget, saying this is the result of an unnecessary request from the parish council.

“The council asked in January or February to cut some money in salaries,” Bellard said. “I did that, I cut some money. I just cut out some money that could be used for any future salaries. So supposedly they were good with that. Now they want to cut 10% across the board, on all the funds, and I don’t think they realize what that means to government. We don’t just have 10 percent lying around.”

Bellard said some of the council members continued to push for the 10% cut.

Rather than cutting salaries or terminating government employees, Bellard said he found federal grants expected to be received this year but won’t until 2024. Taking out the grant funding was able to get the 10% decrease without affecting jobs or salaries.

Bellard said the budget was balanced before the adjustments and the request for decrease was made without reason from the council.

“It didn’t come with a purpose, other than they wanted to make some trouble,” Bellard said. “I know the intent of some of these council members, the intent was for me to cut people and cut salaries. I’m not cutting salaries. I’m not cutting the services we give to our people. If we had a deficit, I would have no choice. I don’t have a deficit; I have a balanced budget.”

Bellard said he works well with the council, saying only a select few are going against his decisions without explanation.

While the new budget has kept the parish in good standing with funds, Bellard said he expects the same few council members to have their disagreements.

“If we were short of money I wouldn’t have submitted a budget that’s a deficit spending budget,” Bellard said. ” They just on their own think you can cut 10 percent and everything would be fine. Making a difference in this parish requires running a budget. We’re going to be good, the budget’s going to be what it is, I signed it into law on Thursday, but I don’t put anything past a couple of these people that just like to start trouble.”

Bellard said the new budget will be presented to the council tomorrow.