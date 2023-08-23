OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Residents of St. Landry Parish concerned about smoke from nearby wildfires need not be alarmed, according to the St. Landry Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness.

In a release from Layne Herpin, public information officer of St. Landry Parish Government, the office, “would like to inform the community that although there is drifting smoke from a distant wildfire affecting our area, there is currently no imminent threat to St. Landry Parish.”

Herpin said a flyover of the parish on Wednesday showed “no signs of fire within our parish.”

“The drifting smoke, while visible, is originating from a wildfire in another parish and poses no direct danger to our community at this time,” Herpin said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The office reminds residents to be mindful of the ongoing red flag warning and the current state-wide burn ban that is in effect. Adhering to these restrictions is crucial to prevent any accidental fires.