OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A St. Landry Parish man wanted for two shootings over the weekend has been arrested, KLFY has learned.
Robert Tanner has been charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and three counts of criminal property damage, authorities said.
According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, Tanner shot and injured a man who came to repossess his vehicle Sunday night and also opened fire into a church on Sunday.
Guidroz said the unidentified man Tanner shot for repossessing his vehicle is in stable condition.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.