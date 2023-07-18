OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A St. Landry Parish man wanted for two shootings over the weekend has been arrested, KLFY has learned.

Robert Tanner has been charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and three counts of criminal property damage, authorities said.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, Tanner shot and injured a man who came to repossess his vehicle Sunday night and also opened fire into a church on Sunday.

Guidroz said the unidentified man Tanner shot for repossessing his vehicle is in stable condition.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.