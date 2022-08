ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – St. Landry District Attorney, Chad Pitre, announced today that Robert Miller, 44, of Eunice, was found guilty of Negligent Homicide.

Miller was found guilty of Negligent Homicide of an 18-month-old girl, which occurred in 2013. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, according to authorities.

Sentencing for Miller will take place on August 18.

More details will be added when released.