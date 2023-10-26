OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A St. Landry Parish man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted on Wednesday of several child sex crimes, authorities said.

A jury in the 27th Judicial District Court convicted Larry Primeaux Sr., 73, of Washington, La. of two counts of sexual battery on victim under the age of thirteen, two counts of molestation of a juvenile under the age of thirteen and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of thirteen.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

District Judge Gerard Caswell oversaw the trial and set sentencing for Nov. 9. Primeaux faces a minimum sentence of 25 years at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

It took the jury less than 30 minutes to convict the defendant on all counts, authorities said.

Latest posts