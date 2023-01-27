OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of an escaped inmate.

Raymond Latrelle Howard, 31, escaped from police custody at the St. Landry Parish 27th Judicial District Courthouse in Opelousas at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said. He was last seen wearing an orange St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office jumpsuit, metal handcuffs secured to a metal chain around the waist and metal ankle shackles.

Howard’s last known location was near the Townhouse Motel located at 337 W. Landry Street (Hwy. 190) in Opelousas, possibly wearing a grey sweater.

Raymond Latrelle Howard is described as a black male 5’-5” and weighs 130 lbs. He was charged with two counts of Simple Battery of the Infirmed and four bench warrants.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information on Howard’s whereabouts should call the SLPSO at (337) 948-6516.