OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Police Department and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a suspect involved in multiple burglaries.

On February 2, just after 6 a.m., the Crawfish House located at 2004 West Landry Street was burglarized. An unknown suspect broke the front glass window of the business and entered the building. Once inside the suspect pried open the cash register and later leaves through the same window. The total loss of damage and stolen property was listed at over $1,500.

If you have any information, you can dial **8477 on any mobile device or download the P3 app and tap the app to “Say it Here” and submit your anonymous tips.