ST. LANDRY PARISH (KLFY) – Students are scheduled to return to the classrooms next week and school safety is still the number one priority on official’s minds.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz is taking action and moving forward with a school safety program. His first step being, hiring a school safety coordinator. “He volunteered himself to us at our fire range training,” Guidroz explains.

Tom Kimrey, a veteran of the Los Angeles, California Police Department, with over 31 years of service, is now leading the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office school safety program as school safety coordinator. Guidroz adds, “He will talk with students, staff, bus drivers, keeping us apprised of what’s going on and what needs to be fixed.”

Due to the lack of school resources officers within the parish, Kimrey’s duties will expand. “He is going to try and pick up slack in the elementary schools,” Guidroz says.

Sheriff Guidroz says although the new hire comes at a perfect time, he says his office was already preparing for the start of school. “Our training has been stepped up and I’m impressed how our safety program is coming together,” Guidroz continues. He says his office is focused on being proactive rather than reactive. Guidroz explains, “They are prepared. I’m gaining some knowledge here in Florida that I’m going to share with them