ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A drug-sniffing dog in St. Landry Parish along with his alert handler sniffed marijuana during a traffic stop Tuesday on I-49.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, K-9 “Chaos” gave a response for the odor of illegal narcotics.

During a search of the vehicle detectives found 5.8 pounds of high grade Marijuana with a street value of $58K, sheriff officials said.

The driver, Luke Taylor Peever of Baton Rouge, was taken into custody on charges of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

Peever also has other traffic charges, sheriff officials said.

He is in the St. Landry Parish jail with no bond.