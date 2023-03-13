ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A St. Landry Parish jury has found a man guilty of sexual battery of a six-year-old child.

Fillmore Wright was found guilty of two counts of sexual battery of a child under the age of 13, according to St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre.

Evidence at the trial revealed that the child was six-years-old at the time of the crime, according to Pitre.

Pitre also said that the crime of sexual battery of a child under the age of 13 carries a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years at hard labor, up to 99 years, and at least 25 years of the sentence will be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Wright’s sentencing is scheduled for May 9.