ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish jail is currently over capacity, which is 242, according to the fire marshal.

Parish President Jessie Bellard told News 10 they are currently at 245 inmates. “It fluctuates each day. Three, four, or five here or there,” Bellard explained.

The 245 inmate roster does not include the 103 inmates parish government is paying to be housed in other parishes. Bellard continued, “That is costing the parish roughly $1,000,000, a million we don’t have.”

He said they are paying over $2,700 per day, which does not include medication and medical expenses. “If we didn’t have any money, we would have to borrow money to house the inmates,” added Bellard.

To help alleviate the fluctuating capacity, the parish will add on to the jail. Bellard said they purchased the building across the street and began construction on a trustee dormitory. “We can put 60 inmates in that facility. That will help with capacity,” Bellard said.

The budget for the jail comes from a jail tax which is a mileage property tax parish wide. It brings in roughly $600,000 a year.

“That is to run the jail and to maintain the facility. That is to maintain expenses but with one million going out, we have a problem,” Bellard explained.

Bellard said construction on the trustee dormitory is expected to be complete by the end of the year.