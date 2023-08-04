OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Government has issued a burn ban in the parish effective immediately, according to Van Reed, St. Landry Parish director of emergency preparedness.

The ban includes anything with an open flame that produces an ember.

“The wind can carry floating embers away from the original fire and start a spot fire,” Reed said.

The ban excludes any outdoor cooking on grills and prescribed burns certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Parish President Jessie Bellard said.

“This order will assist our first responders by reducing the number of grass fire calls they have due to dry conditions throughout the parish,” Bellard said. “The dry, hot weather is perfect conditions for grass fires.”

The ban will take effect immediately and last until further notice.