ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Government has issued a burn ban in the parish effective immediately.

The ban includes anything with an open flame that produces an ember, according to a news release from Van Reed, the parish’s director of emergency preparedness.

“This order will assist our first responders by reducing the number of grass fire calls they have to deal with due to dry conditions throughout the parish,” said Parish President Jessie Bellard, in the release.“ The dry and windy weather are perfect conditions for grass fires.”

The ban excludes any outdoor cooking on grills and prescribed burns certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, and remains in effect until further notice.