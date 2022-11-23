ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — In St. Landry Parish, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz is investigating an inmate whose charges continue to add up.

Guidroz said, “Anthony Fontenot is incarcerated in our jail. He’s a parole violator from Calcasieu Parish and we’ve been looking for him for quite a while.”

When News 10 first contacted Guidroz, Fontenot had 35 charges against him. 24 hours later, that number continues to grow.

“We currently have 43 charges against him ranging from theft to issuing worthless checks and criminal damage to property, so he’s been moving around quite a bit, he’s been busy,” Guidroz said.

Guidroz said Fontenot has become complacent since being booked in October to have a court hearing, however the sheriff’s office continues to uncover more charges.

“He’s complaining that he’s not been in court lately for his charges but the bottom line is the docket is backed up, but he’s got so many cases and charges against him that we’re still building and finding information regarding his activity,” said Guidroz. “So, he’ll be incarcerated for a while. “

Up to this point no new court date has been set for Anthony Fontenot because his case is still under investigation.