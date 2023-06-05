ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Government is hosting their second annual BBQ festival this weekend.

St. Landry Parish Government is hosting their 2023 St. Landry BBQ Festival June 9-11, at the Yambilee Grounds and Ag Arena.

There will be pitmasters, musicians, artists, and a carnival at the festival. The release also said, “There will also be a variety of arts and crafts vendors, a carnival with rides and activities, and an array of food and drink vendors serving up delicious barbecue and other amazing dishes. Our cook-off will take place on Sunday the 11th, with a special performance by Gerald Gruenig and the Gentilly Zydeco!”

The 2023 Lineup is as follows:

Friday, June 9:

6 PM – C.J. Vedell & the Zydeco Grapplers

8 PM – Leon Chavis & the Zydeco Flames

10:30 PM – Chee Weez

Saturday, June 10:

10:30 AM – Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express

12:30 PM – Kevin Naquin & The Cajun Preservation

3 PM – Alex Touchet

5:30 PM – Hotline

8 PM – Rusty Metoyer & Zydeco Krush

10:30 PM – Keith Frank and The Soileau Zydeco Band

Sunday, June 11:

10:30 AM – Leroy Thomas and the Zydeco Roadrunners

11 AM – Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco (at Cook-Off Stage)

1 PM – Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band Official Site

3:30 PM – Lil Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Carnival Schedule is as follows:

Friday, June 9:

5 PM- 10 PM

Saturday, June 10:

11 AM -10 PM

Sunday, June 11: