ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Government is hosting their second annual BBQ festival this weekend.
St. Landry Parish Government is hosting their 2023 St. Landry BBQ Festival June 9-11, at the Yambilee Grounds and Ag Arena.
There will be pitmasters, musicians, artists, and a carnival at the festival. The release also said, “There will also be a variety of arts and crafts vendors, a carnival with rides and activities, and an array of food and drink vendors serving up delicious barbecue and other amazing dishes. Our cook-off will take place on Sunday the 11th, with a special performance by Gerald Gruenig and the Gentilly Zydeco!”
The 2023 Lineup is as follows:
Friday, June 9:
- 6 PM – C.J. Vedell & the Zydeco Grapplers
- 8 PM – Leon Chavis & the Zydeco Flames
- 10:30 PM – Chee Weez
Saturday, June 10:
- 10:30 AM – Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express
- 12:30 PM – Kevin Naquin & The Cajun Preservation
- 3 PM – Alex Touchet
- 5:30 PM – Hotline
- 8 PM – Rusty Metoyer & Zydeco Krush
- 10:30 PM – Keith Frank and The Soileau Zydeco Band
Sunday, June 11:
- 10:30 AM – Leroy Thomas and the Zydeco Roadrunners
- 11 AM – Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco (at Cook-Off Stage)
- 1 PM – Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band Official Site
- 3:30 PM – Lil Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers
Carnival Schedule is as follows:
Friday, June 9:
- 5 PM- 10 PM
Saturday, June 10:
- 11 AM -10 PM
Sunday, June 11:
- 1 AM – 5:30 PM