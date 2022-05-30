ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Veterans Memorial Committee in St. Landry Parish held a celebration of life commemoration on Memorial Day.

The men and women who bravely served their country and those who didn’t make it back home were remembered.

“Let’s honor the gift of freedom they have given us,” Project Director Pat Mason-Guillory said. ”

Inside the Yambilee building, the event began with a roll call for every St. Landry Parish fallen hero during World War I and II, Korean War, Vietnam War, and the Iraq/Afghanistan wars.

“In my mind, we came here to thank God that men like these lived rather than regret they died.” State Sr. Vice Commander Veterans of Foreign Wars Don Reber said.

The ceremony also honored the family members of those who lost their loved one in support of their country.

“Today can not be learned. It is something felt deep within. The lives of soldiers are fathers, mothers, brothers, and sisters.”