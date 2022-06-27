ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Proud Coalition, along with St. Landry Parish Children and Youth Services Planning Board and Acadiana Area Human Services District, held a “sticker shock” campaign at a participating store in Opelousas to try to deter underage drinking.

Coalition Coordinator, Dale Fontenot, said, “We are here to make a difference for the kids in St. Landry Parish.”

The parish was selected by the Louisiana Partnerships for Success as one of the ten high-need parishes in the state to address the priority of underage drinking.

“Acadiana Area Service District asked us to do the pilot project of going to merchants and posting stickers on alcohol cartridges,” Fontenot explains.

The campaign is supported by Police Chief Martin McLendon and the entire Opelousas Police Department.

“We thank him for his support in identifying a merchant in good standing that follows the law,” Fontenot continued. “They are a part of the team.”

In order to make the public aware of the dangers of alcohol, youth are going into stores and applying a variety of warning stickers.

Fontenot told News 10 that the messaging is also geared toward adults, warning them to stop purchasing alcohol for minors.

“It gets the message out as people purchase cartons. They will go home and they will see the stickers and remind them to make good decisions,” added Fontenot.