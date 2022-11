ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A second school in St. Landry Parish is responding to a threat Friday.

Beau Chêne High School has been placed under lockdown, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz has confirmed that school officials reported finding a bomb threat written on one of the bathrooms. St. Landry deputes will be assisting in the evacuation and investigation into this matter.

