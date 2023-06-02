Press Release from St. Landry Parish School Board

OPELOUSAS, LA — Attention, everyone! We are pleased to announce the launch of our Summer Feeding Program, which aims to ensure that no child goes hungry during the summer months.

Program duration:

The Grab & Go summer meal program runs from June 5, 2023, to July 20, 2023, where parents may pick up multi-day meals. Additionally, students attending enrichment programs at schools will receive breakfast and lunch meals onsite, as well as weekend meal boxes, and are only eligible for Grab & Go meal pick-ups on certain days. We want to ensure our community’s children have nutritious meals during this time. We will have two meal pickups per week.



Locations:

We have designated several convenient places in all areas of the parish where parents can pick up grab-and-go meals.

Monday & Wednesday meal pickups include North Central High, Port Barre High, Eunice High, and Leonville Head Start.

Tuesday & Thursday meal pickups include Washington Head Start,

Sunset Middle School, Lawtell Elementary School, and Opelousas Junior High School.



Operating hours:

Program times vary by location. Please refer to our website’s Summer Feeding Program page,

https://www.slpsb.org/page/summer-feeding-program, for details.



Who can participate:

The program is open to all children eighteen and under or disabled children 19 and over enrolled in public or private school, regardless of their socio-economic background or place of residence. We want to ensure that all children in our community benefit from this initiative.



Registration process:

Parents can register their children by clicking here.



Contact details:

If you have any questions or additional information, please contact our Child Nutrition Program office at 337.948.3657.