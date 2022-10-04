ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says an undercover traffic stop led to the discovery of more than $5K in cash, a semi automatic handgun and a 1-year-old infant.

According to Guidroz, it happened Monday.

He said detectives made contact with a silver Kia Sorento occupied by Jaquayland Trevon Bradley Rosette, 24 of Sunset.

Rosette’s 1-year-old infant was inside the vehicle at the time of the stop, Guidroz said.

During a search, detectives found a semi-automatic handgun, 2 pounds of marijuana and $5400.00 in cash.

Guidroz said the estimated street value of the marijuana was approximately $18K.

Rosette was transported to the St. Landry parish Jail and charged with illegal use of a CDS in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS (marijuana), transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS.

The infant was not harmed.