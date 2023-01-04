EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – A New Year’s disturbance at a Eunice bar ends with the arrest of a St. Landry Parish Deputy on multiple battery charges.

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, deputies responded to a local bar on Jan. 1 in the Eunice area for a disturbance. Deputies at the scene learned of several complaints of sexual battery, simple battery, and domestic violence from multiple females against Joshua Courville, who is a deputy employed by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The victim of the sexual battery stated that Courville approached her and touched her inappropriately multiple times. She then pushed Courville away, and walked away. Courville then followed and grabbed her again, then pushed her into other people at the bar. The victim then left the bar when Courville followed her outside. After the victim told Courville to leave her alone, he struck the victim in the face with his fist.

Courville’s keys were eventually taken away from him to prevent him from driving. He then slept in his truck when his ex-wife went to check on him. Courville then attacked her and pushed her to the ground, punching her in the face. Others at the bar helped her get Courville off of her and placed him back into his truck where he fell asleep until deputies arrived.

When interviewed by deputies, Courville had no recollection of the incident and was arrested without incident and charged with sexual battery, simple battery and domestic abuse battery. Courville was placed on leave from the sheriff’s office pending the outcome of an internal review. He has since resigned from his position. The entire incident was caught on the bar’s security system. Courville’s bond was set at $5,000.

Sheriff Guidroz stated, “One of the most disturbing aspects of a police administrator’s job is when one of your own deputies violates the law and is arrested. We must remember that law enforcement officers are not immune from arrests. If I have anything to do with the investigation and/or consequences, and there is clear and convincing evidence of a violation of the law, there will be disciplinary action taken. They must face the consequences of illegal behavior just as anyone else does. The public demands nothing less.”

“Joshua John Courville was a fine deputy with an impeccable work record. However, I will not tolerate this type of behavior with any of our employees, especially when they raise their hands to hit and strike a female. I will take swift action after the facts have been gathered and reported to me,” says Sheriff Guidroz.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.