SUNSET, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office returns to Crime Stoppers and needs your help in solving a shooting in the Sunset area.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a shooting complaint at 326 Summer Ridge Rd. on May 20. On arrival, deputies found approximately 6 bullet holes in the rear of the vehicle and 4 bullet holes in the vinyl siding of the house.

Security footage shows a black Honda Civic parked in front of the house just after 5 p.m. A short time later, the vehicle drives away. At the time of the shooting, one adult and 5 children were outside and another adult was inside the residence. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information about this crime, dial TIPS on any mobile device or download the P3 app and tap the app to submit your anonymous tips.