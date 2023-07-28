EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – Eunice Police are searching for a man wanted on charges of attempted second degree murder.

According to St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers Facebook, Louis Daniel Jones, 19 of Eunice is wanted by the Eunice Police Department on 5 counts of attempted second degree murder. Jones is a black male with black hair and brown eyes, 5’6”, weighing 130 lbs. His last known address is the 900 block of Vivian Ave.

If you have information on the location of Jones, please call 948-TIPS or tip us online. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. Download our free P3 app and “Say it Here” or dial **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile phone to submit your anonymous tip.