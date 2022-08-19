ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Correctional Officer was arrested on Wednesday for misconduct within the St. Landry Parish Jail.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, Correctional Officer Eddie Taylor, 33, of Opelousas, was arrested on Aug. 16 and charged with malfeasance in office for prohibited sexual conduct with persons in the custody and supervision of the Department of Public Saftey and Corrections.

Authorities said that after an investigation, it was found that Taylor provided female offenders with unapproved food items with the understanding that various sexual acts and displays of sexual behavior would be exchanged.

Security footage showed that Taylor provided food items to a female offender, told her that he had provided the funds to post her bail, and suggested that she perform a sexual act.

Authorities also said that security footage showed Taylor standing outside the cell door of the female offender and watched her perform a sexual act inside the cell.

Taylor’s bond has been set at $1,500.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.