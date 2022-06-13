ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish coroner, Dr. Russell Pavich, died Friday at Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital, his obituary stated.

Dr. Pavich held the position of St. Landry Parish coroner since his election to it in 1996. He was also a physician in Eunice. He served on the Republican parish executive committee and was a former police juror for the Eunice area as well.

Dr. Pavich leaves behind his wife, Myra Pavich, and his son Lazo Pavich, as well as many other family members, friends, and loved ones.

Quirk Funeral Home in Eunice is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 14th from 4 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 15th at 11 a.m.