ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Increasing piles of litter are becoming mounds of trash for St. Landry Parish Solid Waste.

Executive Director Richard LeBouef says it is a situation that is getting out of control.

“For years, it’s been the norm, thinking it’s ok because the parish is wide and rural. There is gross and it is not getting any better.”

Last week alone in the city of Eunice, LeBouef says crews picked up 35 tons of litter.

He says and that was only what was left on the side of the road.

“It is a deterrent of having people come into our parish.”

St. Landry Parish Solid Waste operates on eight-tenths of a cent revenue.

“We pick up household waste. We do a bulky route. We also do a vegetation waste and that has to be 75 pounds, not to exceed 6 feet long,” says LeBouef.

He says the litter mounds are as high 10 feet tall in some areas and says not only does it block roadways making travel hazardous, it is also detrimental to the environment.

“We are seeing things thrown in bayous like washing machines. We see white goods like dishwashers, dryers, refrigerators thrown in there. We see companies going out of business and leaving things on the side of the street.”

He says the ongoing abuse is putting a strain on the department and its resources.

“We have to dispatch a truck. It takes manpower. It takes diesel,” LeBouef explains.

In conversation with District Attorney Chad Pitre, LeBouef says he is ready for legal action to be taken against violators.

“Your license can be pulled and it can go up to criminal offense up to 5,000 dollars and thirty days in jail,” LeBouef says.