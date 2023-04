CANKTON, La. (KLFY) — Several roads in St. Landry Parish have been closed due to flooding.

According to a release from St. Landry Director of Emergency Preparedness Van Reed, the following roads have been closed:

Chris Road – Cankton

Credeur Road – Cankton

Domengeaux Road – Cankton

Savoie Road – Cankton

Main Street – Cankton

Rolton Road – Washington

For those in need of sandbags, the parish has made them available at the Yambilee Building, 1939 W. Landry St., Opelousas.