ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Confederate monument could soon be removed in St. Landry Parish.

After hearing from the public Wednesday about what they wanted to see happen, the parish council ultimately decided to table their vote to remove the monument.

Council members say they want more time to gather more information and develop a plan to move it if needed.

The issue of removing the monument arose when former District Attorney Charles Cravins said the monument was placed in front of the courthouse in 1920 to intimidate African Americans and prevent them from voting.

Others believe, however, it’s a memorial for veterans.

“Mr. Cravins says that’s what it stood for. Others say it’s not what it stood for, but we were not there. So I think at the end of the day, it’s going to be removed, but it’s going to be moved to a place where everybody can agree on,” St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard said.

While some say the monument represents racism and white supremacy, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, who erected the monument, say it’s a memorial for Confederate soldiers who fought in the Civil War.

“Our organization is specifically not racist. It’s memorial, and reverence, patriotic and educational,” Andrus said.

Bellard says the parish will remain strong whatever the decision may be.

“Our parish is a great parish. Our parish is not divisive at all. It needs to be what it is, and this monument is not going to change the way we look at things in our parish,” the parish president added.

The parish council will revisit this issue in 30 days to decide what should be done with the Confederate monument and where it should go.